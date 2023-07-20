COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the runaway 16-year-old juvenile, who authorities say is now wanted for kidnapping.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Harmoni Robinson is now wanted for kidnapping, after authorities say, she took her 20-month-old son with her, who is a ward of the state.

According to the incident report, Harmoni was asked by her grandmother to pick up peaches, and after Harmoni refused, she cussed, slammed doors, and made nasty comments.

The incident report continues by stating Harmoni left the residence without permission with her 20-month-old baby and did not return.

The grandmother tells authorities that she contacted Harmoni via text message and told her to come back to the residence, but she says that Harmoni refused to come back.

Authorities say the CCSO communication center pinged Harmoni’s cell phone, and it pinged showing a 4000 meters radius of Gateway Storage in Grovetown.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Harmoni is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds, and she has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Harmoni may be in Aiken County.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Harmoni Robinson, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.