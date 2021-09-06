Rosh Hashanah in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown on Monday, September 6, and extends until nightfall on Wednesday, September 8. Millions of Jews around the world will congregate in synagogues to pray for a good year ahead for all mankind.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, local Chabad rabbis will be offering multiple prayer service options to accommodate the various needs of the community as the Delta variant spreads. Complementing the safe, traditional indoor services, rabbis will be hosting outdoor shofar services on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to make the Rosh Hashanah services accessible to the entire Jewish community–free of charge–in this uncertain time.

The Rosh Hashanah service, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity—a key theme of Rosh Hashana—will be one of the thousands listed on Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices, the world’s largest directory of outdoor High Holiday events.

Chabad-Lubavitch—with more than 1,100 centers, the largest network of synagogues in the United States—are hosting safe, in-person High Holiday services, many of them outdoors, all in keeping with guidelines from local medical authorities. These services, offered free of charge, can be found in the world’s largest directory of High Holidays services at Chabad.org/HighHolidayService.

Millions of Jews from across the spectrum of Jewish practice and affiliation attend Chabad-Lubavitch’s programs and services. According to the Pew Research Center’s 2020 Portrait of Jewish Americans, two in five Jewish adults, some 38% of American Jews or 2.2 million people, report having some interaction with Chabad. Chabad-Lubavitch is the largest Jewish organization in the world, with 3,500 educational, religious, and social service institutions in more than 100 countries and territories.

Rabbi Zalman Fischer joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the significance of the High Holidays amid the pandemic, traditions of the holiday, and how they will be observed this year.