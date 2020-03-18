Ronald McDonald House food supply low due to COVID-19

AUGSUTA,Ga. (WJBF)- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta is asking for the public’s help, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the employees will need help in feeding the families for the next eight weeks.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to the President and CEO of Ronald McDonald house Charities, Betts Murdison about how the community can help in their time of need.

“We have to feed up to 23 families every single day and I need to have food. We have meal groups that are signed up, some have dropped off the list. They are not going to cook their meals like they usually do. We are suspending preparing meals in the house.”

The Ronald McDonald house serves as the home away from home for people whose children are being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. With the recent virus outbreak, volunteers are no longer allowed to enter the building– leaving the pots and pans in the kitchen untouched.

“Generally it’s two to three people that are here with each family. Mom and dad or mom and grandma. occasionally they may bring siblings with them and now with the schools out I really don’t know how that’s going to change,” says Murdison.

We have all heard the popular saying “It takes a village” and now Murdison is calling on those around her to help feed the families.

“What I’m asking is for people to prepare meals at home and just bring them to the house. Drop them off at the back door, we will meet you at the back door and bring them in so we can still feed our families. If it comes to the point where we can’t even do that, what were hoping is that people will go to our website either donate or send in gift cards.”

Starting Tuesday, employees will be on rotating 12-hour shifts, since there are only eight staff members.

“That way we are limiting our exposure to each other because if one of my staff gets sick…that can take out all of us and then we’d have to close down the house.”

Murdison tells me she worries for the families as the coronavirus adds on to a list of concerns.

“I’m just glad we are here for our families because they have a lot of real stuff going on too.”

To find out how you can help, visit the Ronald McDonald House website or the Facebook Page