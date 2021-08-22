Road maintenance fee in Aiken close to being done away with

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The road maintenance fee in the city of Aiken is close to being done away with.

On Monday, council members will hold a second reading and public hearing of the ordinance to rescind the fee..

In 2017, the city began collecting a road maintenance fee for all motor vehicles. Those vehicles titled to addresses inside the city were assessed a $20 per vehicle charge with it on their car tax.

On June 30, the South Carolina Supreme court declared Greenville County’s road maintenance fee unconstitutional. Shortly after, city attorney Gary Smith reviewed the court ruling and Aiken’s ordinance that set up the road maintenance fee. “His advice was that based on the court opinion, our fee was unconstitutional and he recommended council resend the fee,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6′ Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Bedenbaugh added that the ordinance, as currently written, would refund anyone that’s paid into the fee from July 1, 2021, to the present.

The fee collected is approximately $500,000 a year. The funds are used for the maintenance and construction of city roads. Those do not include roads in the city, but city-maintained roads.

The fee is still an active fee, but the council could revoke it as early as the meeting on August 23.

The regular council meeting will be held at the Municipal Building at 7 p.m.