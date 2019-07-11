Ride along with Burke County Sheriff’s Office

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)–After two separate gun violence incidents which ended the life of two teenagers. Officials in the city of Burke County are making sure they do their part by keeping the streets of Burke County safe.

“We find guns stashed up under abandoned houses. Abandoned houses that are used for prostitution. It gives the criminal element a place to go, to get out of our site,” says Sergeant Michael Swint.

Sergeant Michael Swint has worked in law enforcement for 16 years. Some of those years, done with his best friend backing his every move.

“He doesn’t keep his toy all day long because that’s what he works for. He’s rewarded with his toys,” says Sergeant Michael Swint.

He says most of his stops, start off as something simple– like not wearing your seat-belt, but that stop can lead to a bigger issue if Leo, senses any residue of drugs.

He says the resulting factor of solving some of these crimes is realizing that it’s not the people who live in the neighborhood causing the issues, it’s the people who come and visit.

It’s not a job for the faint-hearted, but it’s an important job that must be done to ensure the safety of everyone in the community; and some say they are thankful for the men and women in uniform.

“They’re doing an awesome job, between the Sheriff’s Office and the city. You can’t ask for nothing better.”