Richmond County tackling human trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As the country marks National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness month, Richmond County is working to tackle the issue head on. The Augusta area is no stranger to trafficking. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had six cases in the first two weeks of the year. Its location and proximity to South Carolina makes it a popular area for traffickers.

“We have the airport, I-20 and the Savannah River,” Investigator Terry Gore explains. “There are a lot of places where people can come in and get out of here quickly. Human traffickers know that.”

Children who are runaways, truant or homeless are considered most at-risk of getting trafficked. However, Gore tells NewsChannel 6 anyone can become a victim of human trafficking. The average age of a child who is trafficked in Richmond County is 11-years-old for girls and 13-years-old for boys. He says neither gender nor economic status matters.

“It’s about availability.”

Once a child is rescued, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office connects them with social services organizations to help them recover from trauma they have experienced. One group that plays a major role — Child Enrichment. It provides trauma counseling and advocacy, and serves over 1,000 children each year.

“I wish we didn’t have to be in service,” Kari Viola-Brooke, the executive director of Child Enrichment, says.

Childe Enrichment and law enforcement are receiving help identifying human trafficking victims. In October, the state of Georgia introduced a hotline, allowing people to report information or suspicions about trafficking. Since the launch, Child Enrichment has assessed 16 children in Richmond County to determine if they had become victims of commercial sex exploitation.

“I think people across the state would be surprised at how high Augusta’s numbers are compared to other places in the state,” Viola-Brooke says. “It goes to show that this is something happening right here in our community.”

Georgia’ anti-trafficking hotline: 1-866-END-HTGA (1-866-363-4842)