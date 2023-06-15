UPDATE | Both have been found safe.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find two missing children.

According to RCSO, the children were last seen leaving the block of 400 East Boundary on foot, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

11-year-old Isaiah Jones stands 5’01 and was last seen wearing a bathing suit.

12-year-old Ja’Marion Sales stands 5’0 and was last seen wearing army fatigue pants.

Any information concerning these subjects, please contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.