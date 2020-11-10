Richmond County Sheriff’s Office launches crisis intervention team

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) — This year alone the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has had more the, 1,800 mental health related calls for service.



“Now we have to train our officers not in just law enforcement technique. Not just in de-escalation, not just crisis intervention but to identify, in real time, so to avoid some of the issues that we are seeing each and every day, ” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

The growing number of calls led to the creation of the crisis intervention team. An officer and a trained mental health professional team up to respond to heated and emotional calls and work to de-escalate mental health situations with the idea of reducing the need for physical intervention.

Specifically the goal of the team is also to cut down on use of force cases related to mental health calls.



” We want to be able to go there and de-escalate and not use any kind of force. That’s our fervent goal,” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said.

Clayton said the addition of a trained mental health professional will also help those struggling with mental health issues to get the help and resources they need.



” There’s a lot of barriers to people getting the resources they need and sometimes different impediments to doing that and they can zero in on that and say this is what I need to do to get the person the help they need,” Clayton said.

If the pilot program of the crisis intervention team is successful, the Sheriff’s office could add a second officer to help in other parts of the county.