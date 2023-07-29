AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred on Saturday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 4335 Windsor Spring Rd. around 10:45 a.m. in reference to a medical call where a deceased person was located inside of a vehicle from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The deceased female was identified as being 23-year-old Ceasia Martin of the 2200 block of Walden Drive. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:10 a.m.

During the investigation, investigators responded to Martin’s residence and located a deceased male inside of her apartment.

The deceased male was identified as being 28-year-old Deraje Witt of Augusta. Witt was found in the apartment with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at 1:00 p.m.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy has been scheduled for both.

According to authorities, the investigation is still on-going, but the two incidents do appear to be related to each other and investigators are working the two scenes as a murder-suicide.

No further information available at this time.