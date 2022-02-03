Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in search for missing Augusta man

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a missing Augusta man.

Authorities say Jason Carter was last seen on Wednesday, February 2nd at 3:00 A.M. on the 4200 block of Old Waynesboro Road.

According to the missing person’s report, Carter was last seen wearing a black 511 jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and a black skull cap and carrying a tan bag.

Authorities say Carter is known to hike in the woods in the areas of Brown Road, Liberty Church Road, and Old Waynesboro Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has any information on Carter, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.