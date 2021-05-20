Richmond County Sheriff’s Office discusses improving community relations

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Breaking down barriers and strengthening bonds — that’s the goal of community relations at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.



” Having a relationship with your community is the best way to police. That’s why community policing is so effective because it puts into place people’s feelings and attitudes about your law enforcement agency,” Lt. Col. Calvin Chew with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

One woman said how officers interact with the public is more important than ever.



” I feel like if you want these children and these adults to trust and ask for help instead of figuring it out on their own I think there should be some sort of grounds for hey I understand.”

Richmond County Community Services director, Lt. Lucas Grant said its a way for deputies to build a relationship with the people they serve.



” We want our relationship with the citizens of the community to work. We don’t want them to look at us like this is the police. We want them to look at us like we are people who are here to serve and protect you,” Grant said.