Richmond County Schools to continue to require masks for remainder of school year

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — COVID- 19 brought many changes for Richmond county school students this year — one being a mask requirement.

Its a requirement that will stay in place as the school year comes to a close.



” As it relates to wearing masks we will continue to adhere to the governors executive order and proceed with wearing masks for the last few days of school which is the best practice in order to provide a safe learning environment,” Richmond County Schools superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said.

The decision comes after the CDC says fully vaccinated people can now go without a mask indoors and outside.

Children ages 12 to 15 now also able to receive the vaccine — though Richmond County Schools cannot make it mandatory for students to get vaccinated .

As for wearing masks for summer school and next school year — that decision hasn’t been set in stone .



” If there are any changes as we prepare for our summer learning programs we will keep everyone informed and make adjustments,” Bradshaw said.