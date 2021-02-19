Richmond County Schools seeing a shortage of substitute teachers

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — In Richmond county school leaders said filling spots for substitute teachers is becoming increasingly difficult.

Dr.Melissa Shepard, director of human resources for Richmond County Schools said its partly because many potential subs are in a high risk category for covid-19.



” Its mainly due to the fact that most of our substitutes are retired teachers and so they fall into that high risk group,” Shepard said.

School leaders said the shortage is creating a heavier workload for other teachers who are still in the classroom.



“What we’re having to do now is we’re asking more of our teachers and our support staff in the schools to take on additional class and extra roles,” Shepard said.

Chris Zuber, regional vice president for Kelly Services, the staffing company that provides subs to Richmond County, said he’s seeing substitute shortages all over the state.



” A lot of the traditional teachers and subs are having to sit out until vaccines become more available or until they feel more confident in what’s happening,” Zuber said.

He’s hopeful the vaccine rollout will get more teachers back into classrooms



” I think that’s really important and that’s going to be a big key to us getting back to normal as well.”

For more information on how to apply to become a substitute teacher : https://www.kellyeducationalstaffing.us/kes/substitute-teacher-contact-us/