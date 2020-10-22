Richmond County schools preparing for Spring semester

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — School is in full swing in Richmond County, but thousands of students are still learning from home. As of October 15, 58 percent of students were enrolled in virtual classes.

“I think it’s good to have options to keep them [students] home to make sure they’re being safe,” Egypt Diaz, a mother of a virtual-learning student, says.

The school system is now asking virtual-learning parents to decide if they want their children to return to campus for the Spring semester. Parents have until Wednesday, October 28 to make a decision and return their questionnaire.

“At this point, we want to make sure we have the teachers and resources to meet the demand for the next semester,” Lynthia Ross, the school system’s chief public relations officer, says.

Richmond County schools have battled the pandemic head on this year. More than 100 students and school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began in September. It led some schools to shut down temporarily.

“We’ve had to be quick to respond to changes,” Ross says.

The school system has stepped up its prevention efforts, requiring masks and prioritizing cleaning and disinfecting. But, some parents are conflicted about their plans for the next semester.

“I think we may still continue to stay home,” Diaz says.