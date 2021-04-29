Richmond County Schools new summer enrichment program to help students struggling during pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For many Richmond County students learning during the pandemic has been very different.

From transitioning from in person to virtual classes to back to in person — there have been a lot changes.



” However I’m so proud of our students. They’ve been able to transition well and adapt to both learning environments,” Richmond County Schools superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said.

Richmond County Schools superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said the transition may have created gaps in learning for students.

A new summer enrichment program will now give kindergarten through 8th grade students a chance to catch up especially in math and reading.



” So, we believe that this an opportunity where we can play catch up, but more so than that we want to provide enrichment opportunities to really fill in those gaps in any learning loss that occurred during the school year,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said the funding will also go toward providing every student with a laptop.



” The goal next year is to put technology in the hand of every student — all 30,000 Richmond county school system students in the fall,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw says he hopes to get the laptops to students by December.