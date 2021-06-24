Richmond County Schools drops mask requirement for upcoming school year

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — As Richmond County continues to see a drop in COVID cases and more people getting vaccinated, the Richmond county school system has relaxed its mask requirements.

However, in a special called virtual meeting Thursday some parents voiced their concerns about the Delta variant.

The variant now makes up about 20% of all new covid cases in the US and has been seen among young children.



In terms of the school system, our superintendent and his staff will continue to monitor the delta variant and continue to get guidance from the department of public health,” Richmond County Schools Board of Education president Charlie Hannah said.

School board leaders said they are monitoring the delta variant and will make changes as necessary.



” If we have to go back to virtual teaching that’s fine. If we have to do some isolation that’s fine. Also the board will support whichever decision he brings forward to us in order to keep our students and our staff safe,” Hannah said.

School leaders said if a child feels more comfortable continuing to wear a mask they still have the option to do so.