Richmond County school system ready to clean up after evacuees head home

Augusta, GA (WJBF) Sanitation procedures are set to begin quickly inside schools used as evacuee shelters.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the Richmond County School system about a report of bed bugs at 3 of the schools used at evacuee shelters during Hurricane Dorian.

Kaden Jacob says regardless of any bed bugs found or any other forms of communicable contagion, the school system uses its maintenance and custodial staff to do a deep sanitation of all classrooms, lunchrooms, gymnasiums, locker rooms and bathrooms. The methods used include industrial strength fogging and super heating areas to destroy any thing that would put school children at a health risk.

The cleaning is expected to begin on Friday morning, September 6th and be complete before the school bell rings the morning of Monday, September 9th.