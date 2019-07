Augusta, Ga. – (WJBF) The Richmond County School System is hosting a job fair in Augusta.

The hiring event is Monday, July 15th from 11:00am – 3:00pm at Westside High School on 1002 Patriot’s Way.

They are looking to hire teachers, nurses, resources officers, nutrition assistants, bus drivers and more.

Interviews will be held on site.

You are asked to dress professionally and bring a copy of your resume.