Richmond County School System Implements Early Release Schedule for Friday Ahead of Inclement Weather Projections

(RICHMOND COUNTY, GEORGIA) – The National Weather Service has updated projections for inclement weather impacting Richmond County.
Richmond County Schools will implement their Early Release Schedule beginning at 11:30 A.M. tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022.
The school dismissal schedule is as follows:
|Regular Dismissal Time
|Early Release Time
|2:30pm schools
|11:30am
|3:15pm schools
|12:15pm
|3:25pm schools
|12:25pm
|4:00pm schools
|1:00pm
|4:30pm schools
|1:30pm
|5:15pm schools
|2:15pm
|5:30pm schools
|2:30pm
All athletic events, extracurricular activities and practices for Friday have been cancelled.
Region basketball games will be rescheduled.
Due to the inclement weather projections, the Boys and Girls Club, Family Y PrimeTime, and Jessye Norman School of the Arts Afterschool Programs will not operate tomorrow.
Augusta Parks and Recreation Loud Crowd Afterschool Program will operate as scheduled.