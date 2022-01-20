Richmond County School System Implements Early Release Schedule for Friday Ahead of Inclement Weather Projections

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) The human immune system has been in the spotlight throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is creating a permanent place to study immunology. MCG Dean David Hess announced the new Center for Immunology on The Means Report on WJBF-TV. Dr. Hess has brought in two researchers to get things started. They will recruit 20 more leading immunologists over the next 5 years. Dr. Hess says the work will help them more about COVID and cancer, and other illnesses.

"Immunology is a fundamental mechanism and discipline to understand Covid, Hess said. "So Lynn Hedrick, one of (the researchers) actually has some Covid funding to understand the immunology of COVID. Immunology is very important for cancer. As you know, and some of your audience knows, many of the new cancer treatments are immuno-therapeutics."