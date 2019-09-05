Richmond County School system explains why its facilities are used for evacuations

Augusta, GA (WJBF) After a week with no school, some Augustans ask why the public school system is utilized when the Savannah area needs to evacuate.

According to Kaden Jacobs with the Augusta Richmond County School System, the agreement with Chatham County was signed 20 years ago and reviewed each year.

Administrative leaders from both counties believe, in the event of a mass disaster that would require a very large number of evacuees (such as a storm that negatively impacts the Georgia coastline in a much more destructive manner than Dorian) the schools in Augusta-Richmond County is the entity that would best house those evacuees because of size, kitchen space, and bathroom/locker room accessibility.

Kaden Jacobs tells NewsChannel 6, the agreement allows the school system to utilize its own staff to work at the shelters allowing for minimal overtime costs to the school district. The school system is then able to file for repayment through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has, in the past, received 100% of its money back from FEMA without an audit of expenses.