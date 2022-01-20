Richmond County School System District Spelling Bee Winners Announced

Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of the Richmond County School System

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – The Richmond County School System has announced the top winners in this year’s spelling bee.

Annie Zhang, a Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School 8th grade student, won the District Spelling Bee by spelling moorage.

Ra’Maan Cochran, a Tobacco Road Elementary School 5th grade student, is the Elementary Spelling Bee Winner, and he won by spelling Richter Scale.

Cody Howard, a Freedom Park K-8 8th grade student is the Middle School Spelling Bee Runner Up, and Nora Quiller, a Terrace Manor Elementary School 5th grade student, is the Elementary Spelling Bee Runner Up.

The Spelling Bee was held virtually today.

Winners will complete on Saturday, February 26th in the Region 7 Virtual Spelling Bee beginning at 10 A.M.