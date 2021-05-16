Richmond County Police search for a man wanted for question in a child molestation

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Police are searching for the man named Trey’Von Grandison.

Grandison is wanted for questioning in reference to a Child Molestation incident that occurred on Sunday, May 16th, 2021.

Grandison was last seen driving a black GMC Envoy with an unknown Georgia tag. He is believed to frequently visit the area of Stevens Creek Road.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson at 706-821-1032, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.