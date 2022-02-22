Richmond County parents frustrated with bus driver shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The nationwide bus driver shortage continues to impact the CSRA. Parents in Richmond County have been especially vocal lately about their frustrations.

Some drivers are having to drive two to three routes a day to make up for not having enough drivers.

One parent explained she has had to start taking her daughter to school every morning so she doesn’t miss class-and that sometimes she doesn’t get home from school until well after 6 .pm.

Laura Beth Atkins has a daughter in Richmond County Schools. She said she doesn’t blame the drivers or the school system, but thinks the situation is frustrating all around.

“Your child is sitting at the bus stop for 30 minutes to an hour for a bus that they’re not sure is coming or not. And it’s put a lot of stress on both the children and the parents because you’re sitting there going ‘Ok, did my child make it on the bus? You know, if I’m going to work, do I know where they are? Are they at school yet?'” said Atkins.

District one school Board member, Shawnda Griffin, said the pandemic along with low pay and not enough hours are some of the reasons for the shortage. She said the drivers they do have are working hard to make up for the lack, but told NewsChannel 6 they are tired.

“I have heard from drivers that have said ‘I don’t know how long, if something don’t change soon, I don’t know how long we can hold on like this.’ And I absolutely, first of all, I tell them thank you for holding on as long as you have. But please give us a chance to correct this,” Griffin explained.

Griffin said the school board is discussing some incentives to encourage prospective bus drivers.

There is some hope on the horizon. The Transportation Department is hosting a transportation fair at their headquarters at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway on February 24th from 8:30 am until 5 pm.