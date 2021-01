Augusta-The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying this man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a theft that occurred at Family Dollar located at 2020 Gordon Hwy.

He was last seen driving a silver 1998 Buick LeSabre and was with a small child.

If you have any information concerning this subject, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1070 or 821-1080.