Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

Richmond County Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Tyraldo Marquette Singleton.

Singleton is wanted for a kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery incident that occurred Friday night on the 3100 block of Peach Orchard Rd. in Augusta.

Singleton is currently homeless.

If have any information, please call the RCSO at 706-821-1020