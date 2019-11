AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 26-year-old Demarco McGee.

McGee has an active superior court bench warrant after fleeing trial for 2 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

McGee is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.