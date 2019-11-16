Richmond County man still wanted for kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The alert is still high in the search for Tyraldo Marquette Singleton who is wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

Singleton has been wanted since November 1st, when he is alleged to have become physical with an acquaintance, assaulting her after she picked him up for a ride along Eve Street.

Tyraldo Singleton, who is considered homeless, was said to have left the scene on foot.

He is 30 years of age, 5’9’’, and weighs 150 lbs.