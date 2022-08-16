RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division.

According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway.

Authorities say Crawford was wanted for multiple felonies including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threat and acts, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.

Crawford was the subject of another SWAT call out on August 1st at his listed residence on Hunter Street, but Crawford fled the scene before the deputies arrived on the scene.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford has been taken into custody without incident.