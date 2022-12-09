RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the District Attorney’s Office, the man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Tony Sanford has been found guilty by a jury of his peers.

According to District Attorney Jared Williams, Kwadere Barnoby was found guilty by a Richmond County jury on Thursday, December 8th.

The incident happened on May 25th, 2019 on Meadowbrook Drive.

According to authorities, Tony Sanford, 59, accidentally sideswiped Barnoby’s vehicle, and then, Barnoby got out of the car and engaged in a verbal altercation before shooting Sanford multiple times into Sanford’s vehicle hitting Sandford in the heart and killing him.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the jury found Barnoby guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and 3 separate Firearm Possession charges.