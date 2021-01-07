Richmond County finished counting votes for Senate runoff after issues at two polling places

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The board of elections said the unofficial results released Tuesday night did not fully report the vote totals of two of the 42 polling locations.

As a result, Lynn Bailey, director of the Richmond County Board of Elections said they continued to count the vote totals Thursday morning.

The count is now complete and Bailey said they were transparent and open during the process.



” There are strict rules and procedures that provide for a secure election and that provide for accurate elections. Its been my experience all these years that if you follow those rules and you follow the established practices and are diligent as you go about your work and include other people in the process, then that’s the winning combination.”

The next step in the process is certifying the results — that will be on Tuesday and the public is open to come or watch online.



“Once the counties finish their certification we send our certified information to the secretary of state’s office and then they take those certifications from all 159 counties combine them together and then they certify the election results,” Bailey said.

The Board of Elections will consider outstanding provisional and absentee ballots on Monday and will certify the election results during a meeting on Tuesday.