AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies in Richmond County are searching for 15-year-old Hanna Herrington.

Herrington was last seen on January 1, 2020 around 11:45 PM on the 400 block of Hale Street.

Herrington recently gave birth to a child, and has the baby with her. She could possibly be near the Allen Homes area.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.