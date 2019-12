AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for 55-year-old Edward Keith Cruey.

Cruey was last seen November 11, 2019 around 9:00AM. He was walking on Lumpkin Road.

Cruey said he was going out of town for Thanksgiving, and might not return to Augusta. He has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.