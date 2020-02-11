Richmond County Coroner: Cruey’s remains identified through fingerprints

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has positively identified the remains found at the home on 3000 Jeanne Road, off Lumpkin Road in South Augusta.

Bowen says the body of Edward J. Cruey was identified through fingerprints.

The coroner says Cruey was killed by blunt force trauma.

His wife, Sandra Dales, is charged with murder and concealing the death of another.

No word on a court date for Dales.

