AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– With a triple-digit heat index in the forecast, it’s important to stay cool and hydrated. It can be tough to be outside, even for just a short time.

That’s why local leaders are opening cooling centers around the area.

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson explains that the need is everywhere.

“Need is not just centralized to one area in Richmond County, I think we get that misunderstood from time to time. Regardless of where you live in Richmond County, you ought to have opportunities to the services that you need and you’d be surprised at the people who don’t have air conditioning at home.”

Augusta maintains cooling shelters within several Recreation, Parks, and Facilities buildings. The sites and hours are listed below:

Carrie J. Mays Center

1014 11th Ave. Augusta, GA

706-821-2827 10:30am – 7:00pm

Bernie Ward Center

1941 Lumpkin Rd. Augusta, GA

706-790-0588 9:00am – 8:00pm

Blythe Center

3129 HWY 88, Blythe, GA

706-592-4988 9:30am – 6:00pm

Henry H. Brigham Center

2463 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta, GA

706-771-2654 11:00am – 8:00pm

May Park

622 4th St. Augusta, GA

706-724-0504 9:30am – 8:00pm

McBean Center

1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd. Hephzibah, GA

706-560-2628 8:30am – 6:00pm

Sand Hills Center

2540 Wheeler Rd. Augusta, GA

706-842-1912 9:00am – 5:00pm

W.T. Johnson Center

1606 Hunter St. Augusta, GA

706-821-2866 9:00am – 12:00pm

Warren Road Center

300 Warren Rd. Augusta, GA

706-860-2833 10:00am – 7:00pm

Diamond Lakes Regional Park

4335 Windsor Spring Rd. Hephzibah, GA

706-826-1370 6:00am – 8:00pm