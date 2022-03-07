RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections has released the list of candidates who qualified to run for the May 24th General Primary and Nonpartisan Election on Monday.

The qualified candidates include:

MAYOR OF AUGUSTA

Charlie Hannah

A.K. Hasan

Robert Ingham

Garnett Johnson

Lucas V. Johnson

AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

Charles Cummings

Ralph Gunter, Sr.

Von Ponucey

AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

Betty Reece

AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 6

Tony Lewis

AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 8

Brandon Garrett

AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 10

John Clarke

Robert A. Cooks

STATE COURT JUDGE, WALKER

Monique Walker

STATE COURT JUDGE, WATKINS

Evita Paschall

Ashanti Lilley Pounds