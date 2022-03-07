RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections has released the list of candidates who qualified to run for the May 24th General Primary and Nonpartisan Election on Monday.
The qualified candidates include:
MAYOR OF AUGUSTA
Charlie Hannah
A.K. Hasan
Robert Ingham
Garnett Johnson
Lucas V. Johnson
AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 2
Charles Cummings
Ralph Gunter, Sr.
Von Ponucey
AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 4
Betty Reece
AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 6
Tony Lewis
AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 8
Brandon Garrett
AUGUSTA COMMISSION DISTRICT 10
John Clarke
Robert A. Cooks
STATE COURT JUDGE, WALKER
Monique Walker
STATE COURT JUDGE, WATKINS
Evita Paschall
Ashanti Lilley Pounds