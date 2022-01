RICHMOND COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say Alejandro Medrano was last seen on Taylor Drive on January 30 at 12:00pm.

Medrano was last seen driving a grey 2013 Ford Escape with a Montana tag.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440, or any on-duty officer at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.