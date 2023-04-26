RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting, which left one person dead.

Authorities say the shooting incident happened at the Estates at Perimeter on St. Andrews Drive.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call that two shots were fired with two victims at 5:55 P.M.

Authorities say an unidentified subject opened fire on the vehicle hitting both the driver and the passenger.

According to the coroner’s office, the vehicle they were in sped off on Perimeter Parkway and crashed into some trees at the intersection of Interstate Parkway.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:45 P.M.

According to the coroner’s office, the passenger was shot at least one time.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The identity the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.