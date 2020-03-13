Richmond, Burke and Columbia County court cases postponed for 30 days

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- The impacts of Covid-19 have reached the CSRA.

An order declaring a judicial emergency sent out by Chief Judge Brown on Friday–prevents all jury’s from entering the court house for the next 30 days.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Falion Syms tells NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete that they were expecting over 1,000 jurors on Monday, but now those cases have been postponed for the next 30 days.

“Chief Judge Brown issued an order suspending all jury from coming into the court house so grand jury as well as trail jury are ask not to come in,” says Syms.

She shares the expectations the department has in mind as they plan ahead.

“We will continue with whatever court the judges have scheduled to include sentencing, revivification, primarily hearings. All of those hearings are moving forward.”

She tells me those awaiting in confinement will get day for day credit when it comes time to settle the case.

“What it does from a legal perspective is that there are timelines that we have to keep to and for the legal purpose these 30 days don’t count,” says Syms.

This order does apply to Richmond, Columbia and Burke county.

“If you are subpoenaed as a witness or a party to a case. I would ask you to contact the person who subpoenaed you or the agency that subpoenaed you or your attorney to inquire as to whether or not your attendance will be necessary.”

She says this is all in hopes to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I will be wiping down the tables when I begin court as well as when I finished just to make sure we are limiting the amount of exposure.”