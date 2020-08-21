Reward offered for information in 2019 Daisy Lane homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office offering a reward for information in a 2019 homicide.

Investigators are searching for the person responsible for the death of Marcellus Flores.

He was murdered back on March 15, 2019 on the 4100 block of Daisy Lane in Augusta.

Now deputies are offering $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

