Reward offered for information about border agents in secret Facebook group

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The League of United Latin American Citizens, known as LULAC, is offering a $25,000 reward for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of any border patrol agent or ICE agent engaged in criminal activity, child abuse, child neglect,” said National President Domingo Garcia.

Garcia decided to offer the reward after visiting a migrant detention center in Clint, Texas and after a Pro Publica story revealed a secret Facebook group that appears to have nearly 10,000 current and former border patrol and ICE agents as members. The group’s posts mock refugees and joke about migrant deaths.

“Here you have these rogue border patrol agents and ICE agents that are dehumanizing them, calling them gnats saying ‘let’s go happy hunting’, basically saying why don’t we kill them all,” Garcia said.

Members of the Facebook group also posted derogatory and threatening memes about Latina members of Congress. Garcia says we know about the Facebook posts because good agents leaked the story. He hopes the reward will encourage other agents to speak up about abuses.

“They need to break the code of silence in the agency.”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said DHS already knows about the Facebook group and is investigating the issue.

“We’ve already put several agents on administrative duties and we’ve issued cease and desist letters to more and this investigation is continuing and the agents will be held accountable,” McAleenan said.

LULAC’s president wants agents who show disregard for the lives of migrants to be fired.