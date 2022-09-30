AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues.

Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix.

So , what could this mean for those who live near Ellis street ?

“I don’t think that we’re expecting flooding it doesn’t look like we got that much rain but you never know you see Charleston savannah and it looks like we’re going to get possibly slammed” said Michael Dipaola.

Other areas Downtown like, Greene Street, Milledge Road, and 12th street have also seen flooding from storms in the past.

“I mean last year it wasn’t that bad for all the rainstorms we got” said Dipaola.

Fortunately for the Downtown area, there has not been a lot of rain to be worried about flooding for Hurricane Ian…. But Residents are keeping a watch for what’s to come.