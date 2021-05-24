Residents concerned Minnick Park is falling into disrepair

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — “The water fountains used to work, the bathrooms were kept up well and it seems like within a few years they’re starting to rundown,” Augusta resident Jerome Oliver said.

Jerome Oliver has been going to Minnick Park for years, but recently he says its begun to fall into disrepair.

Both bathrooms are currently locked and out of use.

” These restrooms are locked and when they’re open they’re filthy. The sinks are broken down on the ground with water running out of them like a little trough or something,” Oliver said.

The spot where a water fountain once stood now gone — both issues Oliver said need to be addressed.

” I would want those bathrooms open and clean for the kids and patrons of this park.”

Its a problem leaders from Parks and Recreation tell me they’re actively working to fix.

In a statement provided to WJBF, Parks and Rec leaders said they are aware of the situation and working on making improvements to correct the issue.

A work order has been submitted for both restrooms. No word yet on how soon the bathrooms will be fixed and back open.