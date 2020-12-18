Republicans rally voters ahead of Senate runoff race

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Dozens of people showed up to a rally Friday to show their support for Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

It was part of an effort to encourage people to vote in a critical runoff race that will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

” There is no more important election than this Senate election coming up and we have to make sure that we protect our country,” Rep. Jody Hice said.

The runoffs are expected to be close and that’s why Rep. Jody Hice said there’s a lot at stake.



” People understand what’s at stake in this election. I think the people are leaving today very inspired and energized not only to vote themselves, but make sure that people around them get out and exercise their right to vote.”