Representative Joe Wilson urges for conservation funding in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (WJF)-The Land and Water Conservation Fund was built from a simple idea: use revenues from the depletion of one natural resource – offshore oil and gas – to support the conservation of another resource – our land and water.

The money is intended to protect national parks, areas around rivers and lakes, national forests, and national wildlife refuges from development.

one of the ways it accomplishes the preservation of nature is by matching grants for state and local parks and recreation projects.

“I am thankful to know that the conservation efforts are active in South Carolina,” says Congressman Wilson.

ashley flete/reporter:

The Land and Water Conservation fund was established by congress to provide families access to outdoor recreation, while preserving natural resources without using taxpayers dollars. over $300 million for projects has already been provided for in South Carolina, with at least one project in each county.

“We need to ensure that LWCF has the resources to continue doing it’s good work,” says CVSC Executive Director, John Tynan.

outdoor recreation supports more than 151,000 jobs in South Carolina and that’s not the only thing it provides. Harry Shealy says this Aiken State Park is where some of his best childhood memories were made.

“It was in a day where people didn’t have pools in their backyard and unless you had a lot of money or you belong to the country club, neither of which fit— so when we needed to go swim we found something like the state park and spend the whole day out.”

Harry has lived in Aiken for 40 years and also sits on the board for the Conservation Voters of South Carolina. He says it’s imperative that we keep these resources alive and protected.

“People need nature, they need to be in nature. They need to see it, it’s a very refreshing place to be.”