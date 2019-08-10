Reports: Financier Jeffrey Epstein, facing sex charges, dies by suicide in NY jail

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

(WKBN) – Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, died by suicide in his New York jail cell, ABC News is reporting.

ABC is citing three unnamed law enforcement officials.

The New York Times is reporting that Epstein hung himself and was found in his cell Saturday morning.

Last month, Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck.

He has been awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges, accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s.

A judge denied him bail, ruling that he might leave the country if released. The judge also said Epstein was a danger to the public because of his “uncontrollable” urges to engage in sexual conduct with underage girls.

Epstein was indicted on federal charges in New York this month more than a decade after he secretly struck a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of similar charges of large-scale sex trafficking. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution and served 13 months behind bars.

Federal prosecutors in New York reopened the probe after investigative reporting by The Miami Herald stirred outrage over the plea bargain.

Epstein’s lawyers have said he hadn’t had any illicit contact with underage girls since serving his sentence in Florida. They said the current charges were improper because the government reneged on the deal not to prosecute him.

