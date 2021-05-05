Report reveals details about deaths of two boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

AUGUSTA. GA ( WJBF) — The GBI and the Lincoln County sheriff’s office are now investigating the deaths of EJ Kirk and Eynn Wilson.

A seven page incident report details what investigators say witnesses told them happened to the men on Clarks Hill Lake.

MORE: Search continues for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake, GBI investigating

Investigators say witnesses told them Eynn Wilson fell into the water and EJ Kirk jumped in to save him.

However, Kirk’s family says they have video that tells a different story.



” It was first indicated that he fell in the water, but if I wasn’t for the video it wouldn’t have clarified the situation and clarified that he was pushed,” Kirk’s older sister Lakesha Johnson said.

The family hopes the video will be critical evidence in the investigation.



” Its several videos and once they put all these videos together, they will get an answer for EJ and Eynn. They will get an answer,” Eynn’s cousin Deadra Thompson said.

The investigation may bring answers, but for now, it won’t bring closure.



“It won’t ease the pain; it will make other people you know you don’t play around water. It will be something our family will always remember and their children and mothers and fathers. It will never be justice to us or heal our hurt. It will never ease the pain,” Thompson said.



” We want to make sure that anyone that is accountable for this is held accountable. Bottom line is that EJ was pushed and had it not been for that push my brother would still be here,” Johnson said.