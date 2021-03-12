Rep. Barry Fleming asked to resign as Hancock County attorney after sponsoring election bill

HANCOCK COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Hancock County commissioners voted to ask county attorney and state Representative Barry Fleming to resign following protests Wednesday.



” I think that is a sign that the people spoke up and said what they wanted and held their elected officials accountable and that’s the way it should be. The voters have to realize that they have a voice,” Hancock County coroner Adrick Ingram said.

Fleming is the author of a bill that would limit access to drop boxes and weekend voting

Critics say the bill would increase voter suppression.



“There should not be a challenge or hindrances to voting rights which is a fundamental right as an American,” Ingram said.

Hancock County coroner Adrick Ingram helped organize the protest against Fleming

He said an official from a county with the one of the highest numbers of black voters in the country should not be sponsoring a bill that supports voter suppression especially in black communities.



“We have to be vigilant on our rights and making sure that everybody has access to the vote. In a small way its about Barry Fleming, but in a large way its about making sure everyone has access to the ballot box,” Ingram said.

Rep. Fleming did not return phone calls or emails for comment on the issue.