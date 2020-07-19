Red Chair Society secretly places chair on lawns

North Augusta (WJBF)- The pandemic leaves many people on edge due to job loss, struggles with childcare or depression from quarantine. NewsChannel 6 spoke to two North Augusta women who came up with a plan to bring smiles to the faces of those people.

The Red Chair Society started as a practical joke among friends in a North Augusta neighborhood two years ago. With the current climate due to the pandemic and the divide in our nation, they started it back up as a way to make people feel better, even for a short time.

Shannon Cook, who the original red chair belonged to said “Well we had this red chair we no longer needed and we put it on the curb hoping someone would pick it up. And after a few days a gentleman in a pick up truck stopped and picked it up. And then…”



“It ended up in our yard,” said Stephanie Turner, organizer.

The pair thought it would be funny to start putting it on their friends lawns too. So that summer, in the cover of night they did. Over time other items joined the chair. Soon entire living rooms were being place in Hammond Hills neighborhood yards.

“That season it really was just kind of a silly joke that turned into this community of women. Women who had never met each other ended up meeting each other and becoming friends,” Cook pointed out.

At the beginning of July they started it again, this time with a different chair and a new mission. They knew that times are hard and people are struggling and they thought that the chair would be a great way to bring sunshine in these cloudy days.

“It was just a really really hard time for us. Just with different things going on around us and so…I was just down and really didn’t know what to do or how to present everything that’s going on in the world to my children,” said Christina McDiarmid.

McDiarmid was the first recipient of the new red chair on July 1st. Her husband found the chair and woke her up. She said that it made her laugh after what had been difficult week.

“He came in and was like, there’s a chair in our front yard. A red chair.And I was like really?? And I got up out of bed because I was super excited. I got up and of bed and was like are we doing this again?” McDiarmid said.

Whitney Still currently has the chair. She says that she was struggling with the difficulties that have come with the pandemic. She says that when she saw the chair, she laughed and then she cried.

“Because something so simple as literally a piece of trash, that someone else is getting rid of, that let’s you know that there’s people out there thinking of you,” said Still.

Still also said that the chair can bring a little joy and peace and make life seem a bit more normal for a moment.

“And there’s absolutely no opinions behind the chair, no politics behind the chair, there’s no sickness with the chair. It’s just really peaceful,” said Still, with a smile.

The organizers say that if you know of anyone who is going through a hard time and could benefit from this ministry, to reach out by sending an email with the person’s name, story and address to kvickers2@wjbf.com.