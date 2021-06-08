Recent cyber attack raise questions on the security of infrastructure

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- In the wake of the ransom ware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS, many worry that hackers will begin to attack US infrastructure.

Some people have taken to social media to voice concerns that if hackers can take down pipelines and food supply businesses, then they can hack into even more critical infrastructures.

Steve Foster, Special Agent in Charge of the GBI Georgia Cyber Crime Center, said steps are being taken to make sure attacks like those don’t happen here at home.

“One of the things, especially here in the Augusta area, is we’ve created a chapter of a group called Infraguard. And what Infraguard is, is an FBI organization that invites people or businesses that work in critical infrastructure,” Foster explained. “So things like the energy sector or your water authority of transportation. Things like that that are absolutely critical to us. And through Infraguard they learn what the latest trends are and what the best methods are to protect yourself.”

Foster said that there is concern on the National level about the potential for cyber warfare and that is something people should be aware of.

Locally, Foster said if it looks like a cyber crime is being committed by another nation state, they get Federal agencies involved.

“Those are handled on the national level, the federal level. Of course, we’re concerned if any state entities become victim of ransom ware or any other attack. But if it becomes evident that its a Nation State then we bring in our federal partners, homeland security, the FBI and others investigate those type of attacks,” he said.

Foster said authorities are concerned about the potential for infrastructure attacks and are continually monitoring systems to make sure those don’t happen.