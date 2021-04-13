Real Housewives star in Augusta for charity event

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A celebrity with ties to Augusta is in town for a charitable cause.

Sutton Stracke, a cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has strong ties to the arts community in Augusta.

She grew up here and attended Davidson Fine Arts. She spent many years with the Augusta Ballet, first as a dancer, then later as the Executive Director.

Now she is hosting a trunk show with with items from her West Hollywood boutique called Sutton, for a charitable cause.

“Well, I’ve had a relationship with the Morris Museum, I think, for over ten years now, bringing in trunk shows of different types. This is the second year that we’ve brought my store to Augusta. Last year, we did it with a couple of other vendors, but this is the first time we’ve just brought our store. So, it’s gonna be fun,” said Stracke.

“I love the museum and want to continue to support them. They didn’t get to have a gala…well they had one in 2020. That was their last one, but not this year. So I wanted to help in any way I can to continue bringing in those funds. So, we do have a percentage of our sales going to the Morris Museum of Art.”

Stracke said the arts mean a lot to her and she wanted help the museum through the pandemic in any way she could.

“I think that’s one of the things that all of us can do in any small way is carry art in education or art in your home just, that brings joy in our lives. And I think, more than ever, I think we need that and the more we can share that, the better.”

The trunk show runs Tuesday, April 13 from 11 am to 6 pm at Sutton’s home on Walton Way.

For more information on how to attend, send an email to info@thesuttonconcept.com